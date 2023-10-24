1 dead, 3 injured in Brazilian school shooting

By IANS Published Date - 08:40 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

Sao Paulo: A student died and three others were injured in a school shooting by a 15-year-old student in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, local authorities have said.

According to a statement from the Sao Paulo state government, the shooting took place at the Sapopemba state school in the eastern part of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The gunman is a 15-year-old student, who was arrested after the incident, according to school sources cited by local media. Medical sources said a student was shot in the head, while the three wounded people were taken to Sapopemba Hospital.

“The government of Sao Paulo deeply regrets and sympathizes with the families of the victims of the attack on Monday morning,” the statement said.

“At the moment, the priority is to provide assistance to the victims and psychological assistance, as well as support to students, education professionals and family,” it added.