1 in 2 Indians prefer living in before they get married: Lionsgate Play research

The ‘Lionsgate Play Relationship Meter’ aims to decode the concept of relationships and heartbreaks within the millennials and GenZ in India.

By IANS Updated On - 03:47 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the release of its ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, Lionsgate Play releases an independent research study in partnership with Ormax Media that deep dives into ‘Love, Relationships and Heartbreaks’.

The ‘Lionsgate Play Relationship Meter’ aims to decode the concept of relationships and heartbreaks within the millennials and GenZ in India. The upcoming show ‘Minus One: New Chapter’ is an ode to a relationship that spans through phases of life. The relationship meter brings forth insights that strike a chord with people navigating their dating journeys today.

Live-in before commitment

As we evolve, GenZ and Millennials are riding the change in perspectives and are opting for alternative institutions like live-in relationships to form lasting relationships. 1 in 2 Indians agree that it is important to be in a live-in relationship before they get into a committed relationship to understand their partner better.

Around 37% of Indians felt it is okay to live in the same house with a partner even after they have broken up, just like Varun and Ria in ‘Minus One: New Chapter’.

Are we still in the ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’ phase?

Majority of men (87%) and women (92%) feel Shah Rukh Khan was correct when he said that love is friendship. They still believe that friendship is the secret ingredient for enduring love. But what about couples who remain friends even after a breakup?

In the era of keeping red flags and toxic situations at bay, 1 in 3 women are fine being friends with their exes! The study highlights a break in stereotypes and reveals that only 30% of Indians are uncomfortable with their partner having a best friend of the opposite sex.

Badalte rishton ka ‘Silsila’

The iconic 1980s’ blockbuster ‘Silsila’ would have been considered a norm had it been released in today’s times. In a bold revelation, the study states that 34% of Indians agree to indulge in casual sex with other partners even if they are emotionally attached to someone else.

What caught the eye through this report is – 38% of mini-metro folks prefer “friends with benefits” as compared to metro residents. With new terms such as situationships, love bombing and more coming to the fore, singles and couples are open to experimenting with their relationship statuses beyond monogamy.

Love is not blind anymore

As per the report, 72% Indians agree that one should only get into a relationship if they are financially secure. Changing the age-old narrative, 1 in 2 Indian women believe in equal sharing of expenses between a couple.

However, only 37% of Indian men share the same sentiment on this joint venture. While Indians have changed the ‘selection process’, they have found ways to make the selection better – 1 in 2 people are on dating apps, hoping to find the love of their life.