Health infra of Mancherial, Nirmal and Asifabad being improved: Harish Rao

T Harish Rao said that efforts were being made to ensure better healthcare services to the public considering the health as wealth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Minister Harish Rao inaugurates a 100-bedded hospital in Bellampalli on Thursday

Mancherial: Health minister T Harish Rao said that efforts were being made to ensure better healthcare services to the public considering the health as wealth.

He along with ministers Indrakaran Reddy and Niranjan Reddy formally inaugurated a 100-bedded hospital and a dialysis unit in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao stated that a 500-bedded hospital was being constructed in Mancherial district centre, while a 400-bedded hospital was being built in Nirmal, and Asifabad towns, and a 100-bedded hospital in Chennur.

He assured that he would strive hard to ensure sufficient doctors, infrastructure and full-fledged amenities at these hospitals.

The minister said that a medical college was granted to Mancherial district. He stated that steps were being taken to set up another college in Ramagundam in collaboration with SCCL.

He informed that seats in these medical and nursing colleges would be reserved for children of coal miners. He claimed that the government made the coal major a profitable entity.

Harish Rao further said that patients of kidney-related ailments could now undergo dialysis for free. He informed that 50 lakh dialysis services were carried out after the formation of Telangana. He assured Rs 10 crore would be granted to lay CC roads in rural parts of Bellampalli Assembly constituency.

He promised to create more primary health centres, sub-centres and Palle Dawakhans for the convenience of the public in this region at the earliest.

Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha, MLC Dande Vittal, MLAs Durgam Chinnaiah, and Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi, Collector Bharati Hollikeri were few among many who attended the programme.