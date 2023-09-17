| The Rich Value Of Leaves Used For Ganesh Puja

The rich value of leaves used for Ganesh Puja

From treating sore throats to acting as anti-bacterial properties, these leaves have specific uses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

From treating sore throats to acting as anti-bacterial properties, these leaves have specific uses

Hyderabad: Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, several pandals across the city perform a revered pooja where 21 different leaves are offered. What many gauge to be just an age-old custom, in fact, has scientific value.

According to Dr. K Sudheer Kumar, a professor in Pharmacognosy, all the leaves used have medicinal importance. From treating sore throats to acting as anti-bacterial properties, these leaves have specific uses.

“All 21 patras or leaves are associated with unique names of Lord Ganesha and each leaf is offered while chanting a specific mantra. These leaves are not only seen as sacred but are also medicinal,” he adds.

Also Read Khairatabad Ganesh: Traffic restrictions issued from September 18 to 28