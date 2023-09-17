CM KCR extends Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. He urged the people to celebrate the festivities with unity and joy by taking part in spiritual and cultural programmes with devotion to spread peace and brotherhood.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Ganesh Chaturthi was a very sacred day for crores of Hindus who offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, as the first God to receive prayers. He remembered that devotees worship Lord Ekadanta on the auspicious occasion as “Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha. Nirvighnam Kuru me devah, Sarvekaaryeshu sarvada,” to remove the obstacles in their life.

Chandrashekhar Rao said with the blessings of Lord Ganesh, Telangana had overcome many obstacles and was prospering in all sectors, by setting an example for others. He prayed to Lord Ganesha to bless the State government to continue the development programmes without interruption.

The State government took all measures to ensure that people do not face any trouble during the Navratri celebrations as well as during immersion of Ganesh idols.

