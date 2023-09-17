Khammam: Puvvada launches distribution of clay seed Ganesha idols

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed clay seed Ganesha idols in Khammam in view of Ganesh Navaratri celebrations.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has launched distribution of clay seed Ganesha idols free of cost to the people under Khammam Municipal Corporation.

He said that 7,000 clay idols prepared by Puvvada Foundation would be distributed throughout the corporation area to promote eco-friendly Ganesh Navaratri celebrations. Pollution was the biggest challenge before the humankind and it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the society from it, he said.

Ajay Kumar said with the intention of encouraging people to worship clay Ganesh, seed Ganesha idols were being distributed in the municipal wards at his own expense for the last five years. Neem seeds were mixed in clean soil for the benefit of the environment.

The seed in the Ganesh idol, which receives daily pooja, germinates in five to seven days and becomes a full-fledged sapling in another week. The devotees could plant the neem sapling in their houses after the immersion of the idol at home.

Ajay Kumar informed that free police permission and electricity charges were provided by Puvvada Foundation to Ganesh Mandapams that install clay Ganesh idols. For that, a cash cheque worth Rs 4 lakh was handed over to electricity SE Surender.

