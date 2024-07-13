| 10 Year Old Boy Dies 3 Critically Injured As Car Rams Tree In Mancherial

10-year-old boy dies, 3 critically injured as car rams tree in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 01:47 PM

The mangled remains of the car, which crashed into a roadside tree at Thommidigudiselapalli village in Jannaram mandal.

Mancherial: A 10-year-old boy died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries when a car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree at Thommidigudiselapalli village in Jannaram mandal on Friday night.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector Gundeti Rajyavardhan said Jaisan Raj, the son of Gopichand Jadhav from Kothapalli in Lingapur mandal of Adilabad district, suffered grievous injuries when the car crashed into the tree, resulting in the instantaneous death of the boy.

Gopichand, a gunman of Narnoor Inspector, his wife Geetha and mother Jijabai were critically wounded in the mishap.

The three injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad and their condition was learnt to be stable.

They were returning to Kothapalli after attending a birthday function in Mandamarri at the time of the mishap.

Based on a complaint received from Gopichand, a case was registered. An investigation is under way.