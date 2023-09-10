Hyderabad: Two killed, two injured after car rams into tree

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident at Chevella 50 kilometers from the city on Sunday morning
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident at Chevella 50 kilometers from the city on Sunday morning.
According to the police, four persons were traveling in a car when the car rammed into a roadside tree. Two persons Pradeep and Soni died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.
The police reached the spot and started investigation. Police suspect overspeeding as a cause of accident. The victims are report students of an engineering college.
More details awaited.