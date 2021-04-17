Kamareddy: Car rams tree; pilgrim dies, two others critical

The victims were returning from the Komaravelli Mallanna temple to Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Kamareddy: One person died and two were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed a tree at Ugravai village of Kamareddy district. They were returning from the Komaravelli Mallanna temple to Nizamabad.

According to the police, Krishna Goud, Praveen Goud, and Mallesh Goud, all from Modugulapally village of Nizamabad district, went to Komaravelli for the darshan of Lord Mallanna four days ago. While returning on Saturday, they met with the accident.

While Krishna Goud died on the spot, Praveen and Mallesh suffered severe injuries. They were shifted to Kamareddy area hospital and then to Nizamabad General Hospital. Their condition remains critical. The Machareddy police registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .