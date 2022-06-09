10-year-old youngster from Kenya undergoes Limb salvage surgery at KIMS Kondapur

Hyderabad: Surgeons at KIMS, Kondapur, conducted a complex surgery to salvage the limb of a 10-year-old youngster from Kenya, Favor Elisha, who was suffering from a tumour in the right thigh bone.

Since the patient was just 10-year-old, the orthopaedic surgeons decided to avoid amputation and reconstruct the right thigh bone after treatment for cancer.

Elisha was first administered radiation and chemotherapy to reduce the tumour and later limb salvage surgery wherein healthy bone is also removed along with tumour and an artificial joint is placed, was taken up. As the patient grows, the artificial bone will also grow in the future.

Two weeks after the surgery, Elisha is now able to stand and walk on his own feet. Chief orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sailakshman Anne, orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Suresh Babu, and oncologist Dr Narendar Kumar Thota were part of the treatment.