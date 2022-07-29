‘100 special teams constituted to check spread of mosquitoes in Karimnagar’

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar participating in dry day in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar informed that 100 special teams have been constituted to educate the people about observing dry day on every Friday and Sunday to check the spread of mosquitoes.

100 special teams comprising five members each visit each and every locality in the town to ensure that the people observe dry days and take measures to prevent stagnation of water in trays, containers, drums, coolers, indoor plants, flower pots and others.

As part of dry day being observed every Friday, the Minister along with Mayor Sunil Rao and Collector RV Karnan on Friday visited houses in Vavilalapalli area here and educated the people about the importance of observing dry day to check the spread of mosquitoes. He also removed water stored in containers located in front of houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the state government was committed to protect the health of people and Health Minister T Harish Rao had already made it clear that the state government was alert on seasonal diseases.

Instead of taking steps after the spread of diseases, all precautionary measures have been taken to check the spread of fevers, he informed and sought cooperation of the people for the government’s efforts to check the spread of seasonal diseases by observing dry day on every Friday and Sunday.

Explaining about the breeding of dengue-causing mosquitoes in the fresh waters, he asked the people to keep their houses clean and tidy and avoid stagnation of water. Stating that prevention is better than cure, he said that they had already taken up fogging to kill adult mosquitoes and larvicides were being sprayed to destroy larvae at the breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

He also stressed on the need to launch dry days at schools, colleges and government offices to check the breeding of mosquitoes. He also said that the medical teams were already conducting surveys to check the spread of seasonal diseases.

Informing that platelets machine was available in the district headquarters hospital, he informed that a separate 100 bedded ward was also created in the hospital to tackle dengue cases in the town. Stating that there was no dearth of medicines in the district, he said that government machinery was ready to tackle any kind of situation. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islavath and others were also present.