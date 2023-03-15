10,000 robotic-assisted surgeries conducted at Apollo Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday has announced that it has reached the milestone of conducting over 10,000 robotics-assisted surgeries across its facilities in India. In the last two years, the group has witnessed over 400 per cent increase in the number of robotic-assisted procedures performed across its hospitals, a press release said.

Due to more robotic-assistive procedures, Apollo Hospitals said that it has witnessed a reduction in hospital stay for patients by up to 25 per cent in joint replacement procedures, up to 20 per cent in urological procedures and by up to 50 per cent in cardiac robotic surgeries. In the first two months of 2023, Apollo Hospitals has already performed more than 450 robotic surgeries in India and expects this number to increase through the year.

Dr. Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “we have constantly surpassed our own benchmarks, from conducting the most number of robotic cardio surgeries to launching India’s first dedicated Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit and more.”

