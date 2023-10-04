KRMB meet put off by a day

It will be held on October 6 to discuss on the indents to be placed by the two states to meet their drinking water needs from October 23 to May 31, 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: The meeting of the Krishna River Management Board three member committee scheduled for Thursday has been put off by a day.

The board in a communication given to both the states, has asked for estimated evaporation losses also for the next eight months in order to assess the balance utilizable water from the storage in the joint reservoirs.

