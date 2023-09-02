Telangana demands KRMB to respond to AP moves to scale up water loot

Telangana has sought the intervention of the Krishna River Management Board to stop the lining works taken up by Andhra Pradesh on the Srisailam Right Main Canal

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has sought the intervention of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to stop the lining works taken up by Andhra Pradesh on the Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) taking off from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, TS Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar said the lining works were taken up illegally on the canal and it was part of the move to facilitate diversion of Krishna water in a big way beyond the Krishna basin.

He said a major part of the lining works were already completed in violation of the National Green Tribunal orders issued on December 17, 2021. The NGT had clearly directed the government of AP not to go ahead with the works related to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) without obtaining pre-environment clearance. The pre- environment clearance was not issued so far by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

If the lining works were completed, it would facilitate Andhra Pradesh to scale up the volume of water being diverted through the canal to outside the basin projects of the State. In fact, Andhra Pradesh was not permitted to divert more than 1500 cusecs from Srisailam towards the Chennai Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) as per the inter-state agreement of 1977.

He demanded the KRMB authorities to take immediate and effective steps to stop the illegal activity and help protect the genuine and legitimate claims of the people of Telangana on Krishna waters.

