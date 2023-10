11 People Killed In Sivakasi Explosion, Tamil Nadu

11 people were killed and many others injured in explosions at two separate firecracker manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi today. Six of the deceased are women. https://youtube.com/shorts/0pXZ3SlWcKQ

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:08 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

