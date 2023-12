Cyclone Michaung: Chennai’s Cyclone Turns To South Andhra | Andhra Pradesh News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung is poised to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla within the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm, with a maximum speed of 90–100 km/h, is expected to make landfall at 0830 hrs on December 5.

