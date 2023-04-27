11-year-old Hyderabad schoolgirl opens library for girls at government-run facility

Akarshana Sathish has donated the books with the aim of encouraging the young girls of the government children’s home to develop reading habits and gain knowledge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad, Akarshana Sathish has raised funds and established a library for children of government-run special-cum-children home and observation home for girls at Nimboliadda in Kacheguda.

The 11-year-old student from Hyderabad Public School has donated the books with the aim of encouraging the young girls of the government children’s home to develop reading habits and gain knowledge.

The library at Nimboliadda, which was inaugurated by Additional DGP (Women Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa) Shikha Goel on Wednesday, has more than 600 most commonly read books and is expected to benefit the young girls.

Akarshana took permission from the Commissioner of Women and Child department, Telangana, to set up the library at the government-run facility. On the occasion, Special Secretary and Commissioner, Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services, Bharati Hollikeri in a letter appreciated her efforts and thanked the youngster for the initiative.

In addition to setting up the library, Akarshana also has obtained funds from her grandparents to provide a sanitary napkin vending machine that will be useful for the girls at the home. Her efforts have been widely appreciated, and many have praised her for her dedication and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

This is not the first time that Akarshana has taken the initiative to set up a library. Earlier, she established in-house libraries at Sanathnagar Police station and the MNJ Cancer Children’s Hospital.