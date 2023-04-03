Hyderabad: Digital classrooms for tribal welfare ashram boys school inaugurated at Bowenpally

The digital classroom for 30 school students included installation of computer systems, projectors, routers and audio speakers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art digital classroom, developed by Telangana-Social Impact Group (T-SIG), the CSR wing of Telangana government and Solera Smartdrive India Pvt Ltd, was inaugurated at Government Tribal Welfare (TW) Ashram School for Boys, Bowenpally on Monday.

The digital classroom for 30 school students included installation of computer systems, projectors, routers and audio speakers. The teachers in both the Tribal Welfare Boys and Girls Schools have also been given training in the latest teaching methodologies in March, 2023 through India Literacy Project (ILP). The systems have been installed by SWEC systems, a vendor partner of Solera.

Jayesh Ranjan, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, who along with Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner and Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, inaugurated the facility on Monday, said that the digital infrastructure will go a long way in holistic development of the children.

“In this digital revolution that we are witnessing, these classrooms are the place where dreams will be shaped, nurtured and realised,” he said.

Senior officials from Solera / Smart Drive India Pvt Ltd, T-SIG, ITDA, DTDO and from the school were present.