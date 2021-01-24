Pallavi International School Keesara celebrates Parakram Diwas, National Girl Child Day

By | Published: 5:45 pm

Keesara: Pallavi International School, Keesara conducted an online special assembly on to remember Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and celebrate the National Girl Child Day. Students came up with speeches in Telugu and English highlighting the journey of Subhash Chandra Bose, his sacrifice for the country. They also spoke about the ‘Azad Hind Fauj” where radical measures were taken to attain independence for the country. Students also came up with a role-play of Subhash Chandra Bose followed by a display of different quotes by Subhash Chandra Bose using placards.

Later, students also marked National Girl Child Day and took part in various activities to mark the occasion. Hooria of class VII staged a skit in Hindi which depicted the importance of a girl child. A PowerPoint presentation by Harshith Sai of class VI followed. Head Mistress Grecilda Rose motivated the students to show gender equality and to be ambassadors of the cause.

