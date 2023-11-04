Telangana man arrested for sending threat emails to Mukesh Ambani

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi. Acording to the police, he had sent mails in the name of Shadab Khan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:14 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Mumbai Police arrested a person from Telangana for sending mutliple threat emails to Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, on Saturday.

Initially, he demanded Rs 20 crore as ransom, then kept increasing the amount to Rs 400 crore in a series of threat emails, the police said. He has been remanded in police custody till November 8.

The first email allegedly sent on October 27 by one Shadab Khan reads, “If you (Ambani) do not give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.”