Akber Miya & Brothers, a tiny tabla shop, has been synonymous with world-class tablas and has attracted renowned clientele.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the chaotic Afzal Gunj area in the old city, there is a hidden gem that has stood the test of time. Akber Miya & Brothers, a tiny tabla shop, has been synonymous with world-class tablas and has attracted renowned clientele. Ustad Zakir Hussain , Pandit Jasraj, and Anindo Chatterjee, among other music industry legends are the clients of the tiny shop. Let’s learn a bit more about the 113-year-old humble shop Akber Miya & Brothers and its legacy.