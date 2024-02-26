Man killed as unknown vehicle hits bike in Adilabad

Echoda Sub-Inspector G Naresh said Uttam Umaji from Roadguda died after the unknown vehicle hit his motorbike.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 06:01 PM

Adilabad: A 33-year old man was killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle mowed down a two-wheeler near the ginning mill at Echoda mandal centre on Monday.

Echoda Sub-Inspector G Naresh said Uttam Umaji from Roadguda died after the unknown vehicle hit his motorbike. The driver of the vehicle went absconding after the incident. A search was launched to nab him. Umaji was distributing a relative’s wedding cards at the time of the incident.