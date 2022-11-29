11th Wage Board: SCCL employees, TBGKS leaders stage protests in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

SCCL employees and TBGKS leaders staged protests wearing black badges at mines, and departments in all areas in Kothagudem and Khammam districts on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: The national trade unions have miserably failed in finalising the 11th Wage Board Agreement and getting it operational, alleged Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) leaders.

The SCCL employees, TBGKS leaders and members staged protests wearing black badges in mines, open cast, and departments in all areas in Kothagudem and Khammam districts on Tuesday.

TBGKS vice presidents Md. Razak (Kothagudem area) and M Somi Reddy (corporate area), M Somi Reddy vp corporate, regional secretary K Veerabhadram, the 11-men committee member Kapu Krishna and others took part in the protests.

Speaking to the media the leaders complained that the 11th Wage Board Agreement had to be finalised and make it operational 18 months ago but even after 18 months passed the agreement was finalised. It was because of the national trade unions dilly dallying.

Razak and Somi Reddy demanded the national trade unions leaders to focus on the welfare of the employees. The delay in implementation was caused because the national leaders lacked prior planning. The national leaders should at least try to get interim relief for the 11 months.

They wanted the national leaders to put pressure on Coal India Limited (CIL) authorities to finalise the 11th Wage Board Agreement for non-executive employees with immediate effect and ensure that percentage of Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) in the salaries of the employees should be higher than the 10th Wage Board.

The seventh meeting of 11th Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI) which was scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Wednesday would be attended by the SCCL Director (PA&W) S Chandrashekhar and other senior officials of the company.