Coal sector plays a vital role in nation’s development: SCCL director

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

A national seminar on technological developments in the coal mining industry held in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: The use of coal would increase widely in view of the developmental needs of India and the country needs 1500 million tonnes of coal production by 2030, informed SCCL Director (Operations, Personnel) S Chandrasekhar.

In the background of modified environmental laws, it was the responsibility of the mining companies in the country to achieve the targetted coal production in a way that does not harm nature and people. Environment friendly mining was the need of the hour, he said.

Also Read SCCL sets records in coal production, turnover

Chandrasekhar addressed a national seminar on ‘Technological developments in coal mining industry for a sustainable growth’ organised for the first time in Kothagudem by Mining Engineers Association of India (MEAI) SCCL chapter here on Saturday.

He said that until now the mining process has been carried out by blasting the layers of the earth, although measures were being taken to prevent the damage caused to the environment and people, but these measures were not enough.

The director called for the development and implementation of modern technology for complete environment-friendly mining. The MEAI along with the mining companies and technology developers have to develop new technologies in a coordinated manner, he suggested.

Chandrasekhar also wanted mining colleges, human resource self-sufficient industries as well as mining engineers’ associations to set up training centres and prepare the new entrants to the mining industry according to the needs of the industry.

MEAI president K Madhusudhana, who presided over the meeting, said he was happy to organise a national seminar for the first time in the mining area and thanked the SCCL management for its contribution.

Director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao, MEAI secretary ALSV Sunil Varma, its vice chairman Ch Narasimga Rao and others spoke.