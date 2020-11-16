12 drown in separate incidents across Telangana

Four youngsters from Rangarajapuram village in Venkatapuram (Nugur) mandal of Mulugu district drowned in Godavari River near Marikala on Saturday.

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Deepavali turned out to be tragic for several families across the State with at least 12 persons, most of them youngsters, dying in drowning incidents over the weekend in Mulugu, Sangareddy, Kamareddy and Nizamabad.

Four youngsters from Rangarajapuram village in Venkatapuram (Nugur) mandal of Mulugu district drowned in Godavari River near Marikala on Saturday. While bodies of two were fished out on Saturday evening itself, bodies of the other two were retrieved on Sunday morning.

The four were part of a group of 16 friends who went to the banks of the river to celebrate the birthday of a friend. Four of them ventured into the river to have a swim, but drowned in the waters as they did not realize the depth and current of the water.

In Nizamabad district, three girls from Bodhan town accidentally fell into Ali Sagar project while they were taking selfies at the boating point of the project on Sunday evening.

Two of the three girls were from Hyderabad and were visiting their relatives at Rakasipet in Bodhan. The family members had gone to Ali Sagar Project on a picnic.

In another tragic incident, two boys, who were grazing cattle, drowned in a check dam at Rejinthal village in Sangareddy district on Friday. The bodies, however, were found in the water body on Saturday and Sunday. Police suspect they may have accidentally fallen into the water body.

In two separate incidents in Kamareddy district, two teenagers drowned in Nizamsagar project while a 45-year-old woman drowned in Nallavagu stream in Nizamsagar mandal on Sunday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .