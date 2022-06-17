12 injured in protests against Agnipath being treated at Gandhi Hospital

Policemen carry a wounded man after opening fire to disperse protestors during a demonstration against the governments new Agnipath recruitment scheme for the army, navy, and air forces at a railway station in Secunderabad on June 17, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Efforts were on to provide best possible medical care at Gandhi Hospital to 12 youngsters who were injured during protests against Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao spoke to senior doctors at Gandhi Hospital, including Superintendent, Dr Raja Rao, and directed them to ensure that proper healthcare was available to the injured.

“In this hour of distress, directed Gandhi Hospital authorities to give proper treatment to 13-persons who were injured during protest at Secunderabad Railway station against,” Harish Rao, later on Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dr Raja Rao said that one individual named Damodar Rakesh had died while rest of the 12 individuals were receiving critical care in the hospital’s emergency wing.

“We are doing our best to ensure the injured receive quality care. It is still too early to say anything about the likely course of the medical condition of the injured,” he said.