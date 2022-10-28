12 students fall sick after food poisoning in Jangaon, Minister asks for action

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Student of KGBV, Devaruppula, undergoing treatment in Area hospital in Jangaon. The students are now undergoing treatment at the Jangaon Area government hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Jangaon: Twelve students fell sick after suspected food poisoning at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Devaruppula mandal last night, with the reason suspected to be a dead lizard in the rice. The students are now undergoing treatment at the Jangaon Area government hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who expressed anguish over the incident, has asked District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah to take steps to avoid such incidents in residential schools run by the government, and has asked for action to be taken against the officials responsible for the incident.

The Minister also asked the Collector to ensure good treatment to the students and to shift them to Hyderabad if needed.