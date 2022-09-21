13 US aerospace firms reach Hyderabad on trade mission

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Thirteen aerospace companies from the United States reached the city on Wednesday for a two-day trade mission to explore Telangana’s aerospace ecosystem and meet with potential business partners in the region.

The trade mission, organized by the US Commercial Service in India, will help participating firms and organizations gain market insights, make industry contacts and solidify business strategies, according to an official press release.

“It’s so exciting to welcome this diverse delegation of American aerospace firms to Hyderabad,” US Consul General Jennifer Larson, who joined the delegation at a reception on Wednesday evening, said.

“American aerospace companies are known around the world as industry leaders and I see immense potential for US and Indian companies to work together in this crucial sector in a way that benefits both of our economies,” Larson added.

The trade mission features customized one-on-one business appointments with potential buyers, agents, distributors and joint venture partners. It will also include meetings with Central, State and local government officials and industry leaders, as well as networking events, the press release added.

The US Commercial Service in India provides market intelligence and business connections to US firms that are looking to do business in India. The visit of US companies to Hyderabad is part of a broader Aerospace Trade Mission to New Delhi and Hyderabad, which also includes optional stops in Bengaluru and Mumbai.