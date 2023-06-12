14 basketball players from Hyderabad shortlisted for Elite Women’s Pro Basketball league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: As many as 14 basketball players from Hyderabad have been shortlisted for the Elite Women’s Pro Basketball league after the Hyderabad leg tryouts at the Dream Basketball Academy, on Sunday.

All the players were put under a microscope as the selection committee judged players on the basis of skills, drills, and also how the athlete adapts to playing with different teams and strategies.

Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League, India’s first-of-its-kind 5×5 Pro Basketball League for women, features six teams filled with rosters of top-level Indian players and acts as a platform for the best basketball players from across the country.

Coveted as the biggest and only basketball league in India for both the men and women, the main aim of this league is to hunt for talent from all over and give them an opportunity to compete.

The trials have seen over 250 entries from around the State. “It was overwhelming to see the Elite Women athletes of India. A great pool of talent from across the country. Based on my conversations with the female athletes, they seem to be excited for the league as its first ever pro league of its kind. We are sure looking at the level of ballers that the EWPBL is going to have a huge impact on the entire sports ecosystem in India,” said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO, Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League at the end of the tryouts.