BRS will remain unaffected, despite defections: KCR

Don't worry about those who are leaving the party, to join the thieves, says KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that the defection of BRS MLAs to the ruling Congress, will have no impact on the party. Instead, he said the departure of certain leaders would only strengthen the party which has the capacity to train new leaders and provide them opportunities to serve the people of Telangana.

“Don’t worry about those who are leaving the party, to join the thieves. It will not affect the party. One must remember that the party creates leaders, not the other way around,” he told the party activists from Korutla and Jagtial Assembly constituencies, who came to meet him at his Erravelli residence on Hyderabad outskirts on Friday.

Reflecting on the party’s achievements, the BRS supremo noted that the party which led the movement for Telangana statehood, has the unique understanding needed to address the State’s challenges. He called on the party activists to work with renewed vigour to fulfill the people’s aspirations.

“We have the ability and depth to fulfill unfulfilled public aspirations in the future. “We have achieved amazing progress in Telangana within a short span of ten years,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He listed out accomplishments in agriculture, irrigation, electricity, and infrastructure, besides supporting caste-based traditional professions which in turn strengthened the rural economy.

The former Chief Minister acknowledged the recent electoral setbacks, urging the party members not to be discouraged by the results. “Sometimes in a democracy, people fall for false propaganda,” he said, attributing the election results to deceptive promises by the Congress party. He asked the party cadre not to get discouraged and work for the people, notwithstanding whether they were in power or not. “Whatever position we are in, we have to work for the people,” he asserted.

He reassured the gathering that the BRS would continue to work towards the welfare and development of Telangana. He stated that the primary goal of the BRS is development of Telangana and welfare of its people. “Only we can fulfill the dreams of people which could not be addressed so far,” he said.

Earlier, the BRS supremo chaired a meeting with the leaders of the erstwhile Nizamabad district to discuss strategies for strengthening the party in the respective constituencies.

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao along with former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLA K Sanjay, Padi Kaushik Reddy, former MLAs Balka Suman, A Jeevan Reddy, MLC L Ramana and others were present.