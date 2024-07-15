15 passengers injured as APSRTC bus rams DCM van in Jadcherla

Bus, headed towards Dhamaravaram in Ananthapur from Hyderabad, hit the DCM van, which was taking a U turn at Bhureddipally

Mahabubnagar: About 15 passengers suffered injuries when an APSRTC bus in which they were travelling hit a DCM van at Bhureddipally near Jadcherla early on Monday.

The bus, headed towards Dhamaravaram in Ananthapur from Hyderabad, hit the DCM van, which was taking a U turn at Bhureddipally. Such was the impact of the accident that flames erupted from the bus and it got gutted in the incident, according to reports.

Noticing flames in the bus, passersby alerted the passengers and helped them get out of the bus. They also alerted the police, who in turn pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames.

Along with the driver, 14 others suffered injuries in the accident. About 36 passengers were traveling in the bus. All the injured were shifted to the government general hospital for treatment.