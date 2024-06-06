15 students from AESL excel in NEET UG

Toughest test Students enrolled in AESL’s classroom programme to prepare for NEET-UG, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:34 PM

Hyderabad: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), offering test preparatory services, announced the achievement of 15 of its students from Hyderabad who scored 679 and above in the NEET UG 2024.

Anuran Ghosh secured All India Rank (AIR) 77 by scoring 716 marks and Sai Pranav Lakinapally got AIR 306th rank by scoring 711 marks. Similarly, Rizwan Sheikh secured AIR 549 with 710 marks, Jayanth got AIR 755 by scoring 706 marks, while Aroosh Dadheech bagged AIR 1391 by scoring 705 marks, K Sarvagna secured AIR 856 by securing 705 marks, among others.

Toughest test Students enrolled in AESL’s classroom programme to prepare for NEET-UG, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally.

They attribute their remarkable success to their rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule.

Congratulating students on their achievement, AESL chief academic and business head Dheeraj Kumar Misra said students’ achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents