16 Bulls found dead due to suffocation in container in Suryapet

The police arrested four persons from Tamil Nadu, who were illegally transporting bulls, at Mattapalli check post of Mathampalli mandal of the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 05:06 PM

Suryapet: Sixteen bulls died of suffocation in the container in which they were being transported from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The police arrested four persons from Tamil Nadu, who were illegally transporting bulls, at Mattapalli check post of Mathampalli mandal of the district.

According to reports, during checking the police found 16 bulls dead due to suffocation in the container in which they were being transported. They shifted another nine bulls to Goshala. Veterinarians conducted a postmortem on the dead bulls. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.