17th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival concludes on a grand note

In its 17th year, the popular theatre fest succeeded in overcoming challenges like the pandemic, the overpowering influence of digital media and lack of the venue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Once again, stellar performances, iconic venues, meaningful content and huge turnouts marked the just concluded 17th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival. In its 17th year, the popular theatre fest succeeded in overcoming challenges like the pandemic, the overpowering influence of digital media and lack of the venue.

This year, the extravaganza began with a sold-out live concert featuring sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan paying his tribute to Hyderabad’s theatre icon late Qadir Ali Baig at the historic Taramati Baradari amphitheatre, making it a memorable evening.

“It’s a great honour and pleasure for me to perform in memory of the legendary Qadir Ali Baig Saheb, who left behind such a rich legacy. He was a true icon who spoke through this craft. I am really looking forward to offering my love and respect through my music as a humble salutation to Baig Saheb’s artistic and creative journey,” said the sarod maestro. In a touching gesture, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented the festival brochure to late Qadir Ali Baig’s grandson Sultan Ali Baig.

On the next day, at another historical venue – the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard – saw the screening of MS Sathyu’s classic film on Partition ‘Garm Hava’, followed by a Q&A.

The plays staged this year included ‘With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara’ by Ekjute Mumbai, directed by Juhi Babbar Soni. Manto’s short story was taken to a different height with Renaissance Theatre Kolkata’s ‘Toba Tek Singh’ with brilliant design and direction by Aloke Chakravarty, which received three rounds of standing ovations.

Local group B Studio’s ‘Mahanirvaanam’, directed by John Shaik Basheer, and IPTA Mumbai’s ‘Bhooke Bhajan Na Hoye Gopala’ were well-received by audiences. Following the theme of 75 Years of India’s Freedom, the line-up also included ‘Kamladevi’, directed by and featuring Assam’s Bhageerathi Bai.

Just like every year, the festival included master classes and workshops for enthusiasts, this time with Rashmi Seth, and Satish Alekar, among others, and a panel discussion between theatre practitioners from across the country including Rakkesh Bedi, Rajiv Velicheti and Noor Baig.

And they said…

‘Since many years we have been participating in this prestigious festival. While performing, we feel like we are celebrating our father figure of theater. Respected Qadir Ali Baig’s contribution to theatre is immense. We, the people of Seagull are grateful to perform in this festival.” – Bhageerathi Bai, Seagull Repertory (Guwahati).

‘Over the years, Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival has successfully carved a new tradition in the field of contemporary theatre in India. This is one of the few theatre festivals where young theatre practitioners across India eagerly await to present their new work. I am looking forward to attending this prestigious annual cultural event.’ – Satish Alekar, Theatre Academy (Pune).

‘Our fervent congratulations to the entire family of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. Post the pandemic, taking such overwhelming efforts in a regular fashion is, undoubtedly, courageous and praiseworthy. We are very grateful to them as they have given us the opportunity to be a part of this grand event.’ – Aloke Chakravarty, Renaissance (Kolkata).