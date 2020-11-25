18-year-old killed in bike accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: A teenager died in a road accident at Punjagutta on Wednesday morning. Zaheer Ali Khan (18) a resident of Old Malakpet was going on a motorcycle along with his cousin Abbas Mirza. When they reached the Raj Bhavan road, the bike skidded and they fell on the road. Both of them sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital where Zaheer was pronounced dead by the doctors. Abbas escaped with minor injuries.

