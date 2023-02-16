18-year-old sailor becomes first from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games 2023

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: For 18-year-old Preethi Kongara, her perseverance and never-say-die attitude have paid dividends. The determined sailor became the first from the State to qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 which will be held in September.

Kongara has been training since 2020 with an eye on the Asian Games qualification. But she was dejected when she could not make the cut, finishing fourth in the trials in the mixed-doubles class of boats for the 2022 Asian Games.

But as destiny would have it, the Games were postponed to this year owing to Covid and she got another shot at the qualification. However, this time too, she faced hurdles. She suffered a bout of chicken pox ahead of the trials, losing crucial time for preparations.

But the determined sailor returned to the water with aplomb and topped the trials in Mumbai to book a berth along with her partner Sudanshu Shekhar, from the Indian Navy, in the mixed-doubles class.

“This is my biggest achievement. I have been sailing for eight years and my short-term goal was to qualify for the Asian Games. I am happy that I could qualify for the mega event,” said an elated Kongara.

Kongara, who started sailing in 2016 as part of the Nanhikali programme for girl children by the Naandi Foundation, impressed in the trials after three races. She topped the first and came second in the next two for the overall top position.

“My goal is to win a medal in the Asian Games. Right now, I am in Hyderabad and will focus on my fitness and diet for the next few days. Once I go to Mumbai, we will begin my preparations for the Asian Games. We will also tour Europe and compete in a few tournaments,” revealed the Intermediate second-year student.

“Though the competition at the international level is tough, we are ready for the challenge. The trip to Europe will help us gain much-needed experience ahead of the Games,” said the recently-crowned national champion who is inspired by her mentor and coach Suheim Sheikh at the YCH Sports Foundation.

“She was the sprightliest of the entire batch when she joined and is still the grittiest sailor we have ever had. She has the spirit of a winner,” Sheikh, hoping that Kongara does well in the Asian Games, said.