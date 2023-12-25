2 from Telangana test positive for JN.1

The JN.1 has the ability to escape immunity gained by individuals from previous infections or vaccines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: Two Covid infections in Telangana have tested positive for the new JN.1 sub-variant of the corona virus, which is being believed to be behind the fresh surge of infections in multiple Indian states.

As a result, the JN.1 sub-variant of the corona virus has the potential to cause a surge in Covid infections.