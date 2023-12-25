2 from Telangana test positive for JN.1

The JN.1 has the ability to escape immunity gained by individuals from previous infections or vaccines.
Hyderabad: Two Covid infections in Telangana have tested positive for the new JN.1 sub-variant of the corona virus, which is being believed to be behind the fresh surge of infections in multiple Indian states.
The JN.1 has the ability to escape immunity gained by individuals from previous infections or vaccines.
As a result, the JN.1 sub-variant of the corona virus has the potential to cause a surge in Covid infections.