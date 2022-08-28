2 held, Rs 4.23 lakh worth PDS rice seized in Warangal

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Warangal: Task Force police have apprehended two persons for smuggling the PDS rice at Mughdumpuram village on the outskirts of Chennaraopet mandal centre on Sunday.

They have seized 162.7 quintals of rice meant for PDS worth Rs 4.23 lakh from them, and they also seized a mini-truck.

On interrogation, the duo – Bora Saikumar (driver) of Godharigattu village of Rajahmundry District and Komma Shiva of Mugdhumpuram of Chennaraopet mandal in the district, said that they had purchased PDS rice from surrounding villages and were transporting it to other states to sell at high price for their illegal benefits.

The seized property along with the accused have been handed over to Chennaraopet police for further action, said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad in a press note here on Sunday.