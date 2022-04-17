600 quintals PDS rice seized in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Task force police along with seized PDS rice in Jillella of Thangallapalli mandal on Sunday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: The police seized 600 quintals of PDS rice stored illegally in Jillella of Thangallapalli mandal on Sunday. Based on reliable information, the Task Force police led by DSP Ravi Kumar conducted raids in the village and seized the PDS rice stored near Rythu Vedhika of Budigajangala colony.

According to police, Guguloth Pandu from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district collected PDS rice at cheaper price from different areas of the State and stored it in Jillella before shifting to other States. Pandu was absconding. Rice was shifted to Thangallapalli police station. Taskforce SI Maruthi, Constables Srinivas, Pramood, and Akshar participated in the raids.

