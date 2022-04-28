2 terrorists killed, soldier injured in Pulwama encounter

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:40 AM, Thu - 28 April 22

Representational Image

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed and a soldier was injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Mitrigam area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, said police officials on Thursday.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 2). Operation over,” police said.

Earlier, the police added that a group of two to three terrorists were holed-up and the priority was to prevent collateral damage and to evacuate the civilians.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.