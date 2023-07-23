20 kg heroin dropped by drone seized in Punjab

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has foiled a drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of two people after recovering 20 kg heroin

By IANS Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Chandigarh: In a major blow to cross-border smuggling, Punjab Police on Sunday said it has foiled a drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of two people after recovering 20 kg heroin dropped by a drone from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said following inputs about the attempt to influx heroin by Pakistan-based smugglers, police teams of Fazilka carried out an operation near Rano village of Fazilka, where the accused were expected to come after retrieving the heroin consignment dropped from across the border using a drone.

On seeing the police party, the accused — Subeg Singh and Sandip Singh — tried to flee on motorcycle.

The police apprehended them after a brief scuffle and recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing 20 kg, he added. Assistant Inspector General of Police Lakbhir Singh said more arrests are expected.