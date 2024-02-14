Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 14 February 2024, 09:26 PM
20 of marriage party injured as lorry hits bus in Medak
20 injured as marriage party bus met wityh accident in Medak district on Wednesday.

Medak: At least 20 persons of a marriage party sustained injuries after a lorry hit the marriage party bus at Kalwakunta Junction of Nizampet in Medak district on Wednesday.

The bus was proceeding towards Medak town from Palamakula village of Nanganuru mandal in Siddipet district. Passers-by said the lorry driver was reckless which resulted in the mishap. The bus crashed into a roadside paddy field in the impact of the collision.

Eight out of 20 injured suffered serious injuries. A case was registered.

