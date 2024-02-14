20 of marriage party injured as lorry hits bus in Medak

At least 20 persons of a marriage party sustained injuries after a lorry hit the marriage party bus at Kalwakunta Junction of Nizampet in Medak

Published Date - 14 February 2024

Medak: At least 20 persons of a marriage party sustained injuries after a lorry hit the marriage party bus at Kalwakunta Junction of Nizampet in Medak district on Wednesday.

The bus was proceeding towards Medak town from Palamakula village of Nanganuru mandal in Siddipet district. Passers-by said the lorry driver was reckless which resulted in the mishap. The bus crashed into a roadside paddy field in the impact of the collision.

Eight out of 20 injured suffered serious injuries. A case was registered.