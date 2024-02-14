One dead in Pashamylaram fire mishap; Health Minister warns of action against unsafe industries

The Health Minister, who visited the injured workers who suffered burn injuries in the fire accident, asked Collector Valluru Kranthi to prepare a detailed report on the incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 07:53 PM

Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is talking to injured industrial workers at a private hospital in Patancheru on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: With one of the persons injured in Tuesday night’s fire mishap in Pashamylaram Industrial Area succumbing to his burn injuries, Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha on Wednesday asked officials to initiate stern action against factories in the industrial area if they were found violating safety norms.

The Health Minister, who visited the injured workers who suffered burn injuries in the fire accident, asked Collector Valluru Kranthi to prepare a detailed report on the incident. The government will initiate stern action against the Inspector of Factories, Pollution Control Board and Fire departments if they failed to enforce safety norms in industrial areas, he said, adding that he would submit a report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the fire accident.

Raja Narasimha said 33 people were injured in two factories after the fire triggered by a reactor blast at CHM Laboratories which spread to the neighbouring Vanamali Organics Limited. “One of the injured, Shyam Babu (22) succumbed to burn injuries while the condition of at least three of them is critical,” the Health Minister said.

Asking officials to initiate measures to ensure such incidents were not repeated, the Health Minister sought cooperation from the 400 industries located in Pashamylaram. Asking industrialists to make available ambulances, the Minister said the government would also provide a couple of ambulances in the industrial area for the safety of workers.