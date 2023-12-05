20 passengers injured in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: 20 passengers were injured in a road accident that took place near Manakondur police station on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the TSRTC bus rammed into a lorry. The bus proceeding towards Warangal from Karimnagar hit the stand on the road.

The front portion of the bus was damaged and 20 passengers traveling in the bus sustained injuries. Injured passengers were shifted to hospital in 108 service ambulances.

Police began investigation by registering the case.