20-year jail to man for assaulting minor in Hyderabad

The man, Dippu Kumar Srivastav of Yousufguda was arrested by the police in May 2018 for sexually abusing the child at his residence.

Hyderabad: A local court convicted a 26-year-old painter who sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 12,000 on him here on Wednesday.

“The victim had come to a kirana store to purchase some articles when Dippu Kumar took her to his room and sexually abused her. On hearing her cries, the child’s mother rushed in and rescued her,” said K Sattiah, SHO (Jubilee Hills).

The police had arrested Dippu Kumar and charged him under Sections 376AB & 366 of Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

