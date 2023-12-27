Poor rains hit hydel power supply hard in Telangana

Majority of the 11 hydro power stations across TS operated at just 40% of their potential this year

Published Date - 11:09 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a significant drop in power generation in the State-owned hydro power stations, following deficit rainfall in catchment areas and reduced water inflow from Karnataka and Maharashtra this year.

From April to November this year, the hydel power generation in the State stood at 987.7 million units (MU), a substantial decline from the 6,058.0 MU generated in the same period last year and 5,654.7 MU during 2021-22.

The State has 11 hydro power stations with a combined capacity of 2,441.8 MW, but due to poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon, most of these stations operated at just 30 per cent to 40 per cent of their potential, an Energy Department official said.

Srisailam Left Bank hydroelectric plant, which has a total capacity of 900 MW, managed to generate just 270.3 MU of power in the last eight months, whereas during the same period it generated 2,164.6 MU last year and 2,076.3 MU in 2021-22.

Similarly, Nagarjuna Sagar hydroelectric plant, which has a power generation capacity of 815.6 MW with 8 units, could manage to generate 347.4 MU, whereas during last year 2,355.6 MU and in 2021-22 2,262.5 MU was generated. In Priyadarshini Jurala Hydroelectric Project, 101.2 MU and in Lower Jurala Hydroelectric Project only 111.2 MU could be generated this year.

The Pulichintala Hydroelectric Project could generate 95.8 MU, whereas last year during the same period it generated 324.4 MU. The Pochampad project also managed to generate only 51.4 MU against 138.9 MU last year.

In fact, in Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal hydroelectric plant and Nizam Sagar hydro project no power generation took place this time. In Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal, 140.1 MU and in Nizam Sagar 11.3 MU power was generated last year during the same period.

With power generation through hydel plants coming down drastically in the State this year the Power Department has been forced to look for alternative sources.