200 people from Karnataka joins BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Sangareddy: As many as 200 people of Karnataka state joined in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Chillargi village of Bidar Taluk on Saturday. Inspired by various welfare and government schemes introduced by the Telangana government, the villagers have approached the Narayankhed MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy.

The Narayankhed MLA has welcomed them into the Party fold by handing them Party scarf. Speaking on the occasion at Chillargi on Saturday, Bhupal Reddy said that it is an indication of how BRS is going to consolidate across the nation in the coming days. The MLA has said the people from Karnataka were coming forward to join TRS as they were impressed by the welfare schemes of the Telangana government.