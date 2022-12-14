2022 FIFA World Cup: Records broken by Lionel Messi in semi-final clash against Croatia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Argentinas players celebrate with Lionel Messi. Photo: AP

Hyderabad: Argentina beats Croatia in the semi-final to secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals. Argentina stepped into the mega event as one of the favourites, but many raised doubts about the team after losing the inaugural match to Saudi Arabia on November 22.

It’s been 36 years since Argentina’s national football team won the World Cup in 1986. And now with their star player Lionel Messi announcing his retirement, Argentina football fans want their team to win the World Cup come what may.

Argentina’s national daily sports newspaper ‘Ole’, confirmed Messi’s retirement. It said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be Messi’s last World Cup.

In yesterday’s match against Croatia, the legendary footballer shattered a slew of records along the way.

He became the all-time goal scorer for Argentina with 11 goals to name across 5 editions of the World Cup, of which 5 came in the 2022 edition of the World Cup. They both appeared in 25 world cup matches and Messi will overtake him when he plays the World Cup finals on December 18.

In Qatar, Messi received his fourth ‘Player of the Match’ award and it helped him become the footballer with the most ‘Man of the Match’ awards in the quadrennial showpiece (10).

Lionel Messi also equalled Diego Maradona’s record for most assists in the World Cup. Messi and Diego Maradona are now Argentina’s joint leaders in the quadrennial event with eight assists each.

The Argentine footballer is the only player in the history of football to win four different coveted awards in a single season. He won the Ballon d’Or, Golden Boot award, FIFA World Player, and Pichichi Trophy in the 2009-10 campaign. The ‘Little Magician’ also won the most number of Ballon d’Or awards with 7 to his name, followed by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.