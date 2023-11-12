2023 Is The Hottest Year Ever: European Scientists | Copernicus Climate Change Service

12 November 23

Scientists at Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service recently stated that 2023 is set to be the warmest year on record. This year recorded the hottest June, July, and September months globally. The year recorded the hottest October ever. In their latest bulletin, the scientists said that October 2023 was 1.7 degrees Celsius warmer than an estimate of the month’s average for the pre-industrial 1850–1900 period.