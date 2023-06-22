Telangana Martyrs Day rally: 6,000 artistes from State showcase diverse cultures

The Telangana Martyrs Day rally which was flagged-off by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud from Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue on NTR Marg concluded peacefully

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Nearly 6,000 artistes with 30 types of cultural groups were the attraction at the huge rally. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Nearly 6,000 artistes with 30 types of cultural groups including the Dappu artists, Bathukamma group, skits, Lambadi dancers, Oggu dhol, Bonalu group and others were the attraction at the huge rally which was organised marking the closing of the 10th State Formation Day celebrations at the 125-feet Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue here on Thursday.

The Telangana Martyrs Day rally which was flagged-off by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud from Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue on NTR Marg concluded peacefully. It reached the Martyrs Memorial, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as a tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate state.

As part of the decennial celebrations, the government had organised several programmes starting June 2. Artists from across Telangana were invited to showcase their performances mirroring the diversified cultures.

Apart from Srinivas Goud, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and other BRS leaders led the rally along the NTR Marg up to the Martyrs Memorial opposite to Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

A huge bike rally was taken up at PVNR Marg and surroundings to mark the inauguration of the new Martyrs Memorial. Another rally from the Gun Park was led by MLC K Kavitha to the Martyrs Memorial.

Scores of participants joined the rallies that were led by the Ministers from different constituencies. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy was seen riding pillion carrying the party flag enthusiastically. Apart from this, hundreds of bikes too reached Martyrs Memorial from several parts of the city and the State.

The police department had made elaborate arrangements for the event in coordination with the GHMC, Fire, Health and other departments.